Carrie Fisher Spent Her Last Dinner with Salman Rushdie, Sharon Horgan and Lots of Laughter

The night before Carrie Fisher suffered a major heart attack on a flight, she had dinner with novelist Salman Rushdie, a longtime friend, and Catastrophe co-creator Sharon Horgan. However, Horgan almost skipped what turned out to be their last time together.

Fisher was in London filming season 3 of Catastrophe, the Emmy-nominated Amazon series, before she died at 60 after suffering a heart attack during her flight back to Los Angeles. The Star Wars actress invited Horgan to dinner.

“It was the day after our last day’s filming of Catastrophe and I was monstrously hungover and tired and incapable,” Horgan wrote in an essay published by The Guardian. “I tried to cry off and she reminded me that she had dragged her ass all the way out to Hackney to see me the week before and I should return the favour. So I did. Thank the dark lord, I did.”

Horgan also tried to dodge the outing by saying she was “not feeling smart enough” to chat with Fisher’s pal Rushdie, but Fisher waved off the excuse.

“So we met and chatted and laughed and Gary (her dog) farted while Carrie handed out presents (me, an antique cocktail stick holder; Salman, a pair of chocolate t-ts),” said Horgan. “When he popped to the loo, Carrie said: ‘See? Isn’t he fun? Do you like him?’ Of course I did. But what I liked more was that she cared enough to make sure I was having fun.”

Horgan continued, “And that was her wont. If she felt that she was talking about herself too much, she would say: ‘Wait! What about you? We haven’t talked about you.'”

The Catastrophe star and writer, 46, called Fisher’s comments “always entertaining and wise and scattershot and full of quips and quotes with a dash of subliminal therapy.”

But that was partially due to the complexity of Fisher’s life.

“There was pain there, and responsibility, and her own demons,” Horgan wrote. “It added up to a head full of aggravation, as well as incredible anecdotes. I asked her when she ever got to have a moment of normal. She pointed at me and then back at herself on the sofa and said: ‘Doing this.’ ”

Although Horgan also admired Fisher’s candor, she admitted that it sometimes caused negative repercussions.

“She was so real that it was almost dangerous. Actually, it was dangerous. Because she didn’t play the game. She said what she thought and, in an industry where that’s not always welcome, it sometimes came back to bite her,” Horgan said. “But she couldn’t help herself. She had very little filter.”

Catastrophe‘s other star and co-creator, Rob Delaney, also paid tribute to Fisher in a personal essay. Delaney said he was a longtime fan of Fisher, who played his mother on the British comedy.

Fisher brought a little bit of improvising and a lot of quirkiness to the role, Delaney says.

“Carrie was the only cast member Sharon and I would let improvise. (I say ‘let’; as if we could stop her. She let us put her in our show),” he wrote. “We’re a bit despotic and inflexible with our dialogue because we’re insane, but Carrie was more insane and would always, always make it funnier and better. In episode one of series two you can hear her singing an improvised song about areolae in the background of our daughter’s christening party.”