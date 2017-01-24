Shailene Woodley Vows to 'Mobilize' Protests After Trump Pushes Dakota Access Pipeline Forward

Shailene Woodley isn’t giving up.

The Divergent actress pledged to continue her fight against the Dakota Access pipeline just hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive action to advance the controversial project on Tuesday.

Asked what her next move will be in protesting the pipeline, Woodley told MSNBC on Tuesday, “We mobilize.”

In September, Woodley joined the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its allies on the ground in North Dakota to protest. Critics of the pipeline argue it would damage Native American cultural sites and could have disastrous environmental consequences. Woodley, who was arrested for protesting in Standing Rock in October, has also heavily criticized the use of force in removing peaceful protestors.

“We saw people being shot with rubber bullets. I was arrested, hundreds were arrested. People being sprayed with water cannons in subzero degree temperatures trying to protect not only the earth, but indigenous sovereignty and indigenous rights,” she told MSNBC.

Woodley also reiterated comments she made over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, where she urged the festival’s chairman Robert Redford to cut ties with Sundance sponsor and pipeline funder Chase Bank.

“What we could do now as a population, as a society, is to hold our corporations accountable and hold our banks accountable, because there are a lot of banks that are invested in this pipeline,” she said. “Regardless of any executive order or what our politicians want to do, if there’s no money invested in the pipelines, then they can’t be built.”

In addition to violating native sovereignty, something she said “has been overlooked in our country for far too long,” Woodley believes the pipeline could be disastrous for the environment.

“This pipeline would be built underneath the Missouri river,” she explained. “As we know, it’s not a matter of if pipelines leak, it’s a matter of when pipelines leak. And when this one leaks, it would affect the drinking water of 18 million people, not only Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota [and] South Dakota, but millions of people down river as well.”

Woodley also addressed proponents of the pipeline who argue its construction would create thousands of jobs. “I agree that is time to bring more jobs to this country, but that’s why I think we need to start investing in renewable energy, because that is not a temporary job situation, that is something that would be permanent, and it’s something that would require actually implement energy independence in our country,” she said.

“There’s a lot of rhetoric and narratives out there that oil — in this country, these particular pipelines — are going to encourage energy independence, but that’s not true,” she explained. “We know that this oil is going to be exported, so there’s lots of false narratives and a lot of lies, and if we’re talking about creating jobs, renewable energy is the way to go. It’s untapped territory and it would create millions of jobs.