Shailene Woodley Makes Her Relationship with Rugby Player Ben Volavola Instagram Official

Shailene Woodley has taken her relationship to a new level – Instagram.

The Big Little Lies actress, 26, shared a kiss with boyfriend and rugby player Ben Volavola on Instagram stories Wednesday night. Woodley and Volavola attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

The actress shared multiple photos of the couple on social media, including one photo of the two posing against a Valentino sign with the caption, “This date tho…”

Woodley and Volavola posing at the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, France Shailene Woodley Instagram

She also included a second photo of Volavola napping after the Valentino show, writing, “we done.”

Woodley was spotted getting cozy with Volavola in October outside of a cafe in New Zealand. Later that same day, the couple packed on the PDA by sharing a kiss on the sidelines during a team practice.

Woodley shared a photo of Volavola exhausted after the Valentino fashion show in Paris, France Shailene Woodley Instagram

The duo reportedly met in Fiji where Woodley was filming Adrift.

While Woodley has been linked to Divergent costar Theo James and musician Nahko Bear, having a boyfriend is not something the actress has ever been open about before.

In 2014, she told Teen Vogue she had “not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never been hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with.”

The following year she spoke to Elle magazine about what she looked for in a relationship.

“When you’re truly in love, for me, you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f—ing back. You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I’m gonna let you do you. And I’ll be the home that you return to.”