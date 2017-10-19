Shailene Woodley Gets Intimate in Public with Rugby Player Ben Volavola

Looks like Shailene Woodley has her hands full these days — with a new man!

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies star was spotted getting cozy with rugby player Ben Volavola — at multiple locations.

Woodley and the Australian-born Fijian athlete were first spotted kissing with their arms around each other outside a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand. Woodley, 25, was wearing an oversized scarf with a tank top and jeans while Volavola, 26, wore a black backwards baseball cap and t-shirt.

Later on Saturday, Woodley was also photographed kissing Volavola on the sidelines while she watched his team practice.

The duo reportedly met in Fiji, where Woodley is currently filming Adrift.

Although Woodley has been linked to various men throughout her career — including her Divergent costar Theo James and musician Nahko Bear — having a boyfriend has never been something the actress has been known for.

In 2014, the actress told Teen Vogue that “literally have not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never been hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with.” Although she did admit she may have hooked up with a costar after filming.

In 2015, Woodley did open up to Elle about what she looks for in a relationship. “When you’re truly in love, for me, you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f—n’ back You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I’m gonna let you do you! And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

That year she also told InStyle that while she “falls in love constantly,” finding a boyfriend isn’t that simple. “I always think of my life as a pie. My pie is f—king fine. I’ve got the best pie! It’s so delicious. If you want to add some ice cream and s—t on top, you are welcome to join the party, but you don’t get to take a slice of my pie.”