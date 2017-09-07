Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Arrest and Reveals She Was Stripped Searched: ‘You Realize No One Can Save You’

Shailene Woodley has revealed the emotional toll that her arrest at the Standing Rock protests had on her.

The Divergent star, 25, was arrested in October 2016 while participating in a protest against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. She streamed her arrest on Facebook Live as she was spotted by police officers.

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over,” she told Marie Clair UK of the moment she arrived at Morton County Jail. “They were looking for drugs in my a–.”

“When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you,” she continued. “If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

Woodley turned off her phone for three months this year due to PTSD symptoms she and her friends had after the Standing Rock protests.

“There was so much trauma,” she said. “Mine was like, ‘What do I do now?’ Kind of like a little bit of depression.”

While she had a tough time, the star is now focusing on her work. The actress has been busy filming Adrift with Sam Claflin (Me Before You and The Hunger Games).

Posting a photo of herself on Instagram while on set, she wrote, “sometimes, when it’s 40 degrees out and you are being dumped repeatedly with icey water, a bucket, a propane tank, and a shower head become your best friends. welcome to New Zealand. #thisaintfijianymore #adrift.”

She recently told The New York Times that she would not rule out a future run for Congress.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,'” she said. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”