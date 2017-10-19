Everything You Need to Know About Shailene Woodley's New Rugby Player Beau

Shailene Woodley has scored a new man.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies star was spotted getting cozy with rugby player Ben Volavola — at multiple locations.

Woodley and the athlete were first spotted kissing with their arms around each other outside a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand. Woodley, 25, was wearing an oversized scarf with a tank top and jeans while Volavola, 26, wore a black backwards baseball cap and t-shirt.

Later that day, Woodley was also photographed kissing Volavola on the sidelines while she watched his team practice.

The pair reportedly met in Fiji. Woodley is currently there filming Adrift, the true story of a woman who sails into the eye of a hurricane to save her love, played by Sam Claflin. The country happens to be where the athlete has his roots: Volavola is an Australian-born Fijian.

Volavola plays for North Harbour rugby team, usually in the position of fly-half or full back. The athlete, born in Sydney, Australia, relocated to Fiji as a child then back to Australia. He’s played the sport professionally in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

Volavola played four games for Fiji at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

An onlooker told Woman’s Day that the actress is her boyfriend’s biggest fan when he’s on the field.

“Shailene was sitting in the stands with two girlfriends while Ben played and went wild when they won,” the source said. “She was obviously really proud of him. Apparently she’s been to lots of games this season.”

pillars. are. everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetoday A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

trust. A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Although Volavola’s face hasn’t made an appearance on the actress’ social media pages, Woodley has been coyly sharing small signs that she’s been spending time with someone new on Instagram.

In one photo, captioned “pillars. are. everything,” Woodley and Volavola appear to be holding hands as they rest their arms on her ripped jeans. Another snap shows the duo relaxing in wooden chairs with wine and some food as they take in a beautiful view overlooking water.

“trust,” the Divergent star wrote on the post.

Although Woodley has been linked to various men throughout her career — including her Divergent costar Theo James and musician Nahko Bear — having a boyfriend has never been something the actress has been known for.

In 2014, the actress told Teen Vogue that “literally have not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never been hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with.” Although she did admit she may have hooked up with a costar after filming.

In 2015, Woodley did open up to Elle about what she looks for in a relationship. “When you’re truly in love, for me, you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f—n’ back You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I’m gonna let you do you! And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

That year she also told InStyle that while she “falls in love constantly,” finding a boyfriend isn’t that simple. “I always think of my life as a pie. My pie is f—king fine. I’ve got the best pie! It’s so delicious. If you want to add some ice cream and s—t on top, you are welcome to join the party, but you don’t get to take a slice of my pie.”