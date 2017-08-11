HE HAS HIS BROTHER TO THANK FOR HIS CAREER

No, not Liam. His other brother, Luke, 36. He was the one who got his younger sibs into the business, after landing a role on the Aussie series Neighbours. "Until then I'd had a different idea every week [about my career]," Hemsworth told the Herald Sun. "One week I was going to be a professional boxer, the next a football player or surfer or lawyer or doctor … Then Luke was doing Neighbours and I thought, 'Yeah, that would be cool, I want to be an actor.' "