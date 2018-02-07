KIT HARINGTON AND EMILIA CLARKE ON GAME OF THRONES

The actors’ fan-favorite characters, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, finally got romantic in the season 7 finale. Unfortunately for everyone, the moment coincided with the big reveal that Snow and Targaryen are actually related.

"Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we're both kind of freaking out about it," Harington told Entertainment Weekly about building up the romance in season 7. "I would be like, 'What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, 'Stop talking about sexual tension!' It's a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching."

Clarke added, "Yeah [I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time … I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep."As for the revelation that the pair are related, Clarke was just as freaked out as the rest of us. "As actors, it's just weird," she said in behind-the scenes commentary for HBO. “The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to … I think [gags] might be the reaction."