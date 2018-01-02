Seth Meyers on How He'll Handle Hollywood Harassment and Trump as Golden Globes Host

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Seth Meyers as he hosts the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards following the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

The first-time Globes host, 44, tells PEOPLE that his opening monologue will be charged by politics, much like his show Late Night with Seth Meyers, but that the focus will be more on his industry than the White House.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” he says, referencing the headlines made by Harvey Weinstein and other major entertainment figures accused of sexual misconduct. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone Honored as First ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Still, don’t expect President Donald Trump to get off scot-free.

While Meyers admits “there are times where I wish we were talking about other things” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian says he’s required to address what’s in the news.

Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

“He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently,” Meyers says of Trump. “But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours.”

Meyers follows in the footsteps of a few former Saturday Night Live alumni: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 editions of the annual telecast. He also previously hosted the 2014 Emmy Awards.

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to air Sunday, January 7, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST.