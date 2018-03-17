Katie Holmes Lets Seth Green Suck Her Toes in New Dear Dictator Clip

Katie Holmes put her foot in someone else’s mouth in her latest film role.

The 39-year-old actress plays a dental assistant named Darlene with a fondness for having her feet licked in the new comedy Dear Dictator. And her boss Dr. Charles Seaver, played by Seth Green, is a man with a foot fetish.

In a clip from the film, Dr. Charles can be seen sucking on Darlene’s toes — telling her that his wife, “won’t let me do this for her. She thinks it’s strange.”

“She’s strange!” Darlene says, dressed in yellow scrubs and sprawled on the dental bench before taking out her phone to film the scene.

Of course, that’s just some of the silliness fans can expect in Dear Dictator.

The film, directed by Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse, tells the story of a British-Caribbean dictator (Michael Caine) who flees his island nation for refuge in America with his pen pal, Darlene’s daughter Tatiana (Odeya Rush). There, he teaches Tatiana how to start her own revolution in high school and overthrow the “mean girls” plaguing the hallways.

Dear Dictator, which also stars Jason Biggs, is in theaters and on video on demand now.