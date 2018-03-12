Selma Blair Says Pal Cameron Diaz Is 'NOT' Retiring from Acting: 'I Was Making a Joke'

Selma Blair has something to say.

“Cameron Diaz is NOT retiring from ANYTHING,” the actress tweeted Monday.

Blair issued the clarification on Twitter after saying in a recent interview with Metro News UK that her The Sweetest Thing (2012) costar and friend had “retired from acting.”

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” she told the outlet. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.'”

Blair added, “I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

The actress, 45, now insists she was “making a joke in an interview.” “I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson,” she capped her tweet.

Diaz, who wed former Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 39, in 2015, hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie.

Selma Blair and Cameron Diaz Matthew Eisman/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In recent years, Diaz has shifted focus from acting to wellness ambassador. In 2013, she released the bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.

The actress turned 45 last August and received a sweet Instagram dedication from Madden. “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE,” Madden, 38, wrote alongside a photo of him and Diaz enjoying a romantic boat ride.

A representative for Diaz has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.