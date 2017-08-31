Seeing Carrie Fisher’s Amazing Bedroom Will Make You Miss Her Even More

Carrie Fisher’s colorful and eclectic bedroom, offers a great insight into the late Star Wars actress’ creative mind.

Beneath cloud wallpaper, Fisher would often write and hold court in her bedroom that featured items she collected from her travels around the world.

Fisher’s home, featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, is exactly how she left it when she died in December one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who lived in the house next door.

On Oct. 7 and 8, Fisher’s customized head­board along with thousands of other items will be up for sale when Profiles in History holds the The Personal Property Auction of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds that will feature many of the pair’s prized possessions, including Fisher’s writing desk, the Christmas tree she kept up year-round, her shooting script from The Empire Strikes Back and her director’s chair from Return of the Jedi.

“If you are a Star Wars fan, this is the Holy Grail,” says Profiles in History CEO Joe Maddalena about the script and chair.

Estimates for the items are not yet available, and part of the proceeds will go to mental health charities: Reynolds’s longtime cause the Thalians and the Jed Foundation, chosen by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, 25.

“The things in her room make this quirky environment that was Carrie Fisher,” says Maddalena.