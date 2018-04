See The Avengers Before They Were Superheroes!

Her Marvel alter ego Black Widow, a.k.a Natasha Romanoff, was born and raised to be an assasin. In real life, Johansson always knew she’d grow up to be an actress.

“I was one of those kids who used to stare in the mirror until I made myself cry,” the actress, 33, told New York Magazine in 2004. “I just knew what to do, instinctively. It was like, I don’t know … fate,” she added. “I just love everything about making movies.”