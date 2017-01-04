See Pregnant Jessica Biel and Jason Sudeikis in New Movie The Book Of Love

Despite their busy morning routine, Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Biel manage to start their day with a sweet kiss as a husband and wife duo in a new clip from the upcoming movie drama The Book of Love.

Shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the clip gives a glimpse into the life of introverted architect Henry (Sudeikis) and his free-spirited pregnant wife Penny (Biel).

As the two characters are getting ready, Penny makes her husband vow to help out a homeless teen—played by Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams—whom she has been seeing around their house.

After Penny dies in a tragic accident, Henry sets out to fulfill that promise by helping the teen build a raft to set sail across the Atlantic.

Biel said her baby bump seen in the clip “was the real thing” at the film’s premiere at the 27th Annual New Orleans Film Festival earlier in October.

The actress was pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Timberlake, 35, while filming, and the two welcomed Silas Randall in November 2015.

Timberlake also had a hand in another aspect of the film— he composed the soundtrack for it.

“Basically, I am like, ‘You’re going to do this. Or, there is going to be a problem. And you’re not going to get paid. Love you! Mean it,’” Biel said about getting her husband involved.

Orlando Jones, Paul Reiser and Mary Steenburgen also costar in the The Book of Love, which hits theaters Jan. 13.