See Mark Wahlberg Swim in Giant Aquarium as Ex-Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush Watch

Mark Wahlberg was the biggest fish in the tank at the star-studded opening of a gigantic new aquarium in Missouri.

The world’s highest paid actor slipped into a wetsuit, strapped on a scuba tank and swam with the fishes inside the new aquarium’s 1.5 million-gallon tank on Wednesday. Making it even weirder: ex-Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush were there to look on.

The famous trio were joined by other celebrities like Kevin Costner, Easton Corbin and even Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for the grand opening of the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, MO, according to the Kansas City Star.

The museum is bigger than the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C., and features some 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds from 800 different species, the outlet reports.

After taking a dive in the Shipwreck Tank, Wahlberg spoke to reporters about the importance of conservationism and how pleased he was with the new museum and aquarium, according to local outlet KY3.

Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris helped fund the new attraction, which has its public grand opening on Friday.