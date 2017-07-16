People

Movies

See Al Pacino as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO Movie About Sandusky Sex Abuse Scandal

Marcell Rév/HBO

 

HBO has released a first look, above, at Oscar winner Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, the late Penn State football coach who became embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal, “challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure regarding the victims,” according to an official description of the project.

Directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy), the still-untitled film centers on the coach, who had the most wins in college football history when he was fired after the university discovered through an independent investigation that he, among others, allegedly knew about and failed to disclose child abuse claims against assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Currently in production, the movie, written by Debora Cahn (Grey’s AnatomyThe West Wingand John C. Richards (Nurse Betty) and David McKenna (American History X, Blow), does not yet have a premiere date.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com