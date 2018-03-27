Sean Penn Says He and Ex Robin Wright Don't 'Share the Same Ethical Views on Parenting'

Sean Penn is opening up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Robin Wright.

The duo, who divorced in 2010 and share two children — Dylan, 26, and Hopper, 24 — “don’t have a lot of conversation,” Penn told comedian Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast.

“We don’t not get along,” he added. “We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

(L-R) Dylan Penn, Sean Penn and Hopper Penn.

Penn, 57, did not elaborate on their parenting differences, but he did note that his relationship with his two children is “going great.” He added, “They’re amazing people. They’re both acting and modeling, an industry that I’m not very interested in but they seem to have fun with it.”

While the actor said he’s no longer interested in show business, he noted, “I’m supportive of whatever my kids do that keeps them happy and healthy, period.”

As for his love life, Penn said he hasn’t given up on finding the right person. “I’m never going to take a position that I’ve closed off to love,” he said. “I think people falling in love with each other is a great, great thing.”

Sean Penn and Robin Wright. Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

However, he added, “More and more, I do find that the relationships become pretty transactional and it’s not easy to run into somebody that makes life better the next day for you. But if I did, I’d grab it.”

Penn and Wright, 51, had a tumultuous relationship as they began dating in 1989 after Penn’s divorce from Madonna and continued an on-and-off love affair for over a decade. They tied the knot in 1996 and filed for divorce in 2007 before reconciling shortly after. The couple officially ended their marriage in July 2010.

Wright is currently dating Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet. Penn was previously in a relationship with actress Charlize Theron, but the two split in June 2015.