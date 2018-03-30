Sean Penn Claps Back at Haters: 'I'm 57, My Pool's Heated — You Can Say Anything'

Sean Penn isn’t bothered by criticism of his new book.

The 57-year-old actor released his first fictional book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, this week—to some scathing reviews, along with social media controversy over a poem in the book about the #MeToo movement and a passage slamming the Trump Administration.

But the Oscar winner told Conan O’Brien on his talk show Thursday night that he’s not concerned about backlash.

“There is an issue related to the ozone and there’s a lack of engagement with social media to a degree, and therefore, global consumerism,” Penn joked. “So, in culling certain demographics, we make a better world.”

He continued, “What I would say is: ‘I’m 57, my pool’s heated—you can say anything you like.”

Penn made headlines earlier this week for his memorable appearance on the Late Show with host Stephen Colbert. The actor smoked cigarettes during the interview and told Colbert that he took a sedative before.

“I’m doing well. You’ve inherited a little of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red-eye last night,” Penn said at the start of his sitdown.

WENN

A source told PEOPLE Penn doesn’t mind being involved in controversy.

“Sean doesn’t care at all what people think,” the source said. “He likes controversy and debate and doesn’t mind shocking people.”

According to another source, “Sean is a one man band, always has been. He loves the fight.”

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff is now available for purchase.