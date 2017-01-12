Keke Palmer Says Scream Queens Cast Is 'Rallying' Around Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd

Keke Palmer is there for her friend.

Billie Lourd is receiving support from her Scream Queens costars following the sudden deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

“It’s not even us rallying together, it’s us just rallying to her,” Palmer told PEOPLE at the X ShoeDazzle Luncheon on Wednesday. “She’s needed her space, so it’s just us being patient and waiting. I mean, your mama and your grandmother?”

Palmer said that while they are sending her their love, they are also giving Lourd space to work through her emotions on her own time.

“I know Billie very well, and she was very close to her grandmother and her mom. For that to have happened, I can only imagine how she feels,” she said. “When I think about her situation, I just let her feel.”

PEOPLE’s commemorative issue, Carrie Fisher: Hollywood Princess, including a tribute to Debbie Reynolds, is on sale now.

Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 and and died four days later at UCLA Medical Center. Reynolds died one day later of a stroke.

Lourd, 24, has also been leaning on her Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner. The actor has been with Lourd every step of the way during this difficult time — and even joined her at the hospital while her mother was being treated.

The pair were spotted out in Los Angeles together on Monday, with a source telling PEOPLE of Lautner, “He’s a great guy and has really been there for Billiie.”