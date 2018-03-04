Will Get Out Win Big Tonight? 10 Other Horror Films That Have Won Oscars
As Get Out heads to the Oscars as a critical darling and fan-favorite in the Best Picture race, take a look back at the scary flicks the Academy Awards have honored in years past
Posted on
More
1 of 11
GET OUT
The latest addition to the horror film club at the Oscars is breaking new ground when it comes to how the genre is received at the Academy Awards. The Jordan Peele-directed film was nominated for four awards: Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
2 of 11
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
Part musical, part horror film — they do make pies out of humans, after all — the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd won the award for Art Direction and was nominated for Best Actor and Costume Design.
3 of 11
BLACK SWAN
Not quite a horror film, but certainly full of suspense, this freaky flick, set within the world of N.Y.C. ballet, earned Natalie Portman a Best Actress Oscar.
4 of 11
THE EXORCIST
This horror film has inspired countless spin-offs and follow-ups, and with good reason: It was a big hit at the box office and at the Oscars. The film, about a young girl who is possessed by the devil, was nominated for 10 awards, including Best Picture, and went on to win for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound in 1974.
5 of 11
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE
At the 4th Academy Awards, Fredric March won Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular characters in the film adaptation of the famed play.
6 of 11
MISERY
In an adaptation of a story originally penned by famed author Stephen King, Kathy Bates plays Annie Wilkes, an obsessive fan of an author who traps him in her home and tortures him in order to get him to write a new ending to the series she's obsessed with. Bates won an Oscar for her eerie performance.
7 of 11
ROSEMARY'S BABY
Roman Polanski's creepy 1968 film about a woman who is carrying the (literal) spawn of the devil was nominated for two Oscars — Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay — with star Ruth Gordon winning the former category.
8 of 11
THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
There's not much out there that's scarier than cannibalism, but that didn't stop the Academy from falling for Silence of the Lambs. It won Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay — one of three films in Oscars history to win all five of these major awards.
9 of 11
WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE?
This 1962 thriller classic about two sisters — played by Bette Davis and Joan Crawford — with a freakishly bad relationship, was further immortalized in the 2017 anthology series Feud. Davis was nominated for her performance, though it was Crawford who ended up accepting the award on behalf of Anne Bancroft, the winner. the The film did win for Best Costume Design.
10 of 11
BEETLEJUICE
Horrifying — but funny — is the best way to describe Beetlejuice, which sees Michael Keaton play the titular character in a hilarious attempt to run a family out of a now-dead couple's home. It won the award for Best Makeup, which, if you've seen a photo of Keaton's face in the role, makes perfect sense.
11 of 11
JAWS
The movie that made the world afraid of sharks earned its place in Oscars history, too, with wins for Sound, Editing and Score, as well as a nomination for Best Picture.
See Also
More
More
Frances McDormand Jokes About Her Profanity Use During Spirit Awards Speech: I'm 'Amazed' You 'Let Me Get to the Microphone'
What Will Win Best Picture at the Oscars? Here's What Google, Instagram, Twitter Users Think!
From Sandra Bullock to Emma Stone and Jane Fonda, Hollywood Legends Bring Star Power and Levity to Oscars Rehearsals
We Ranked All the Best Picture Nominees by How Hard They'll Make You Cry
Viola Davis Tells Women This is the Year of Owning Who We Are: ‘We Are All Worth It’