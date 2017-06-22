WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Says Woody Allen 'Loves to Talk About Sex'

Woody Allen is often described as a man of few words — but Scarlett Johansson knows exactly which topics get him talking.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Rough Night actress tells Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton that the 81-year-old director didn’t have “much interest” in talking to her about her roles while they worked together on projects, yet “he talks a lot.”

“About food? Dinner?” Lipton asks, to which Johansson quips: “Oh, any old thing — [He] loves to talk about sex, people’s relationships, neurotic behaviors, wonton soup. All kinds of stuff.”

Johansson, 29, has starred in three of Allen’s critically acclaimed films, including Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona — and she’s not the only collaborator Allen likes to discuss relationships with.

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Allen spoke about his relationship with longtime friend and collaborator Diane Keaton while she was being honored at the 45th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony earlier this month, saying they “remained friendly” over the years and that they “walk the streets, talk about movies [and] her love life.”

“She’s been involved romantically with a half a dozen of the most gifted, charismatic, attractive men in Hollywood, and it’s very interesting because every one of them has dumped her,” he joked of the legendary actress, whom he once dated. “We discuss her love life. We discuss her film career. We discuss just general stuff, life, death, friends.”

Johansson’s episode of Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.