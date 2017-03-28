Scarlett Johansson Teases Run for Office: ‘I’ve Always Been Interested in Local Politics’

Scarlett Johansson: actress, humanitarian, politician?

The 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell star recently told Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan that she isn’t ruling out a run for office in the future.

“I’ve always been interested in local politics. Right now, I think with my young daughter and also [the way] my career’s going right now, it’s not the right time,” Johansson said during the interview that aired on Tuesday.

“Eventually, maybe when my daughter is older and I could totally focus myself on something like that, I think it could be interesting,” she added.

Johansson has a 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Although a career in politics might not be in Johansson’s near future, the actress says she doesn’t hesitate to speak out about issues close to her heart. (In January, the generally private star addressed the crowd at the Women’s March on Washington, revealing that she visited a Planned Parenthood clinic at 15, and urged President Donald Trump to support women’s health issues.)

“I’m not afraid to say what I feel is right just because I think that I’m gonna face criticism or some people might not like me,” she told Strahan.

“If fighting for women’s rights — if that’s gonna mean that some people don’t want to buy a ticket to see Ghost in the Shell, I’m okay with that.”