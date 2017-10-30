Scarlett Johansson Spotted Supporting Boyfriend Colin Jost at Boston Comedy Show

Scarlett Johansson is one supportive girlfriend.

The actress stepped out to support boyfriend Colin Jost at his comedy show on Saturday night in Boston. The two were seen leaving the Wilbur Theatre holding hands.

“They looked happy together,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE of the couple’s night out.

The pair were first romantically linked in May when they were spotted kissing at Saturday Night Live‘s season finale afterparty. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying numerous nights out together.

Jost recently opened up about his relationship with the actress, saying he feels “very lucky.”

“She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he said at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Earlier this month, Johansson, 32, was seen accompanying Jost, 35, to the Saturday Night Live season premiere after party.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Johansson and Jost were reportedly seen kissing in the rain at a star-studded party in East Hampton, according to Page Six. In early September, a source told PEOPLE they were spotting dining together in Atlanta.