Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce from Romain Dauriac: Report

Scarlett Johansson has filed divorce papers from her French husband Romain Dauriac, officially marking the end of their two-year marriage.

The actress’ attorney, Judith Poller, served the divorce filings to Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, on Tuesday, according to Page Six.

The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac and custody will no doubt be an issue.

Johansson, 32, was first linked to Dauriac after they were spotted on a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement.

The actress and the journalist secretly wed in a private wedding ceremony in 2014.

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE in late January, adding that it was Johansson who initiated the split.

“I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture,” a source in Dauriac’s circle previously told PEOPLE.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.