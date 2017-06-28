Inside Scarlett Johansson's Romance with Lawyer Kevin Yorn: 'There's Always Been an Attraction There'

Scarlett Johansson is moving on nearly four months after filing for divorce.

The Rough Night star was first photographed holding hands with her high-profile entertainment lawyer, Kevin Yorn, a couple of weeks ago in New York City, but a source tells PEOPLE exclusively their new romance has been a long time coming.

“They’ve known each other for a very, very long time and genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship,” says the source. “Romantically, things developed organically. There’s always been an attraction there.”

Over the last several weeks, the new couple have been spending plenty of quality time together and “literally talk all the time,” adds the source.

They also have plenty in common aside from both working in the entertainment industry. Johansson, 32, is a loving mom to her 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy (with her ex Romain Dauriac), and Yorn, 51, has a daughter, Samantha, from a previous marriage.

“Kevin’s always been really great with Scarlett’s daughter,” says the source. “He loves kids and she’s very family-oriented, so it goes without saying they are connected on that level.”

The Los Angeles-based lawyer has “always been one of Scarlett’s strongest advocates” and the star “personally leaned on him as a friend,” adds the source.

While the relationship is still new, both Johansson and Yorn are looking forward to seeing where it goes.

Says the source: “Their relationship has been a little on-and-off, but it’s definitely on right now given that they can both stick to one place for the moment and actually be together.”