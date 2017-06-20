Scarlett Johansson Steps Out Holding Hands with Her Lawyer Kevin Yorn

It was a mellow evening for a relaxing stroll.

Scarlett Johansson was spotted out with her lawyer Kevin Yorn Friday night in New York City as they hit up popular haunt Scalinatella. In photos that surfaced Tuesday, the two were seen staying close as they made their way out of the restaurant, and held hands as they walked around the Upper East Side.

The Rough Night actress kept it casual in an open-backed, striped dress while Yorn sported a jean shirt and dark pants. The two appeared deep in conversation as they enjoyed the cooler night air, with Johansson at one point jokingly racing ahead of Yorn to cross the street.

Johansson was most recently linked to Saturday Night Live funnyman Colin Jost after they were reportedly seen kissing at the comedy show’s season finale afterparty in New York in late May. They were later seen enjoying a “cozy” night out in the Upper East Side last week.

The actress is currently going through a divorce from Romain Dauriac. Johansson filed for divorce in early March after splitting from the French journalist in the summer of 2015. The former couple share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy.