Scarlett Johansson Got 'Trashed' with Her 72-Year-Old Doppelgänger at Rough Night Premiere

Scarlett Johansson finally met her doppelgänger, 72-year-old Geraldine Dodd, on the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new movie, Rough Night. More importantly, they got “trashed.”

Johansson, who’s not active on social media, first became aware of her look-alike when the woman’s grandson posted a photo of a younger Dodd on Reddit. “This came to me purely because people were like, ‘Oh my god, you have a doppelgänger and it’s crazy,’” the actress told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Friday. “So I looked at this link online. This woman looks exactly like me.”

The photo shows Dodd when she was 22 and Johansson confirmed “she was also really wasted in that picture. And so when I found out that obviously she looked exactly like me but she was wasted, I was like, ‘You should come and we should get wasted together at the Rough Night premiere.’ And so she came last night to the Rough Night premiere and we did get kind of trashed.”

Johansson had posted a video response to Reddit after seeing the viral photo last month, inviting Dodd to join her at the movie premiere (sponsored by Svedka).

“This video is for grandma Geraldine,” Johansson said in a video message. “Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike. And I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap.”

She continued, “I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

After sharing the video online, denverjoe told Reddit commenters that his grandmother was “literally jaw-dropping dumbfounded” by Johansson’s invite.

He added, “We are so taking them up on their offer. My grandma can get down.”

Sounds like she’d be perfect in Rough Night. The R-rated comedy follows five best friends from college who reunite in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend. But when the partying ends up taking a dark turn, the longtime friends are forced to put their heads together.

RELATED VIDEO: Rough Night Star Colton Haynes On Scarlett Johansson: ‘She Sets The Tone & The Bar Really High’ When Colbert asked if she could party, Johansson joked, “Can she party? Oh my god, she’s a lush.” “She was such a nice woman, though,” she added of Dodd. “Honestly, it was wonderful to meet her. She’s from Arkansas and her daughter, of course, owns a bar and so — and I will eventually make my way to Arkansas and continue this family reunion. She’s just awesome.” The Late Show airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com