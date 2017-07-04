Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Back On!

ScarJo and CoJo are back on!

After what appeared to be a brief hiatus, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have rekindled their romance, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The actress and the Saturday Night Live star were spotted on Friday getting cozy on a love seat while out to dinner at the Huntting Inn’s Palm restaurant in East Hampton, New York. Jost had celebrated his 35th birthday the day before.

Page Six first reported the news.

The sweet outing came weeks after Johansson was photographed holding hands with her high-profile entertainment lawyer, Kevin Yorn, in June in New York City – and a source said that the romance had been a long time coming.

“They’ve known each other for a very, very long time and genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship,” the insider said of Johansson, 32, and 52-year-old Yorn. “Romantically, things developed organically. There’s always been an attraction there.”

Before her tryst with Yorn, Johansson and Jost were seen kissing in May at Saturday Night Live‘s season finale afterparty, Page Six reported. A source told E! then that the fling had “been going on for a bit.”

The stars were later spotted dining together at The East Pole restaurant in New York City.

The Rough Night actress separated from her French husband Romain Dauriac last year after two years of marriage. The former love birds share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy.

Jost previously dated fellow comedian and Harvard grad Rashida Jones for three years.