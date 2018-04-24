Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost look more in love than ever!

The couple walked their very first red carpet together for the premiere of Johansson’s upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War, on Monday night in Los Angeles, California.

While the two have kept their romance under wraps since they first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, they couldn’t help but look happy in each others’ presence as they smiled at each other and held hands.

Johansson walked alongside the Saturday Night Live actor in an embroidered metallic dress with a black belt while Jost wore a black tux.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Steve Granitz/WireImage

Before the big event, the actress, 33, also made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host Ellen DeGeneres jokingly set out to tear the couple apart by sharing shocking throwback photo of Jost with a full-grown beard.

“He’s adorable, he’s funny. I’m happy for you,” DeGeneres said during the episode airing on Tuesday, “There’s a picture that John Mulaney, who was fantastic hosting Saturday Night Live, he posted a picture, a throwback of Colin with a beard.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

She continued, “I thought this was a disguise but that’s really what he looked like. Had you seen that?”

Johansson, 33, looked wide-eyed at the photo before saying, “I mean I can’t unsee it now. Oh my god, it is. Wow.”

“Have I just broke y’all up? Did I do something wrong?” DeGeneres asked.

Johansson continued to look shocked, saying, “I can’t say that that’s an image that I’ll ever forget.”

As for whether the Avengers: Infinity War actress liked to watch SNL, Johansson joked it was “hard to pick” who she liked best on the Weekend Update segment of the show.

“No, it’s not that hard to pick,” the actress said. “I guess I’m a Colin fan, I have to say.”

Scarlett Johansson and Ellen DeGeneres ellentube

The couple made their first public appearance in November at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City but skipped the red carpet that time. They’ve kept their romance private and away from most prying eyes despite having become romantically linked in May 2017, when the actress made a special guest appearance on the comedy program’s 2017 finale.

Aside from making jokes about her love life, DeGeneres also broached the subject of a standalone Black Widow film with Johansson and the actress said she believes “there’s room for it.”

“I think the only way to do it is if it were something that we’ve never seen before,” Johansson said. “Something groundbreaking and incredibly badass. But, you know, I think if anybody could make it happen, my boss, Kevin Feige could. I think it could be something really special. There’s definitely a lot of room there.”