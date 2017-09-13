Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Finalize Their Divorce and Settle Custody Fight

Scarlet Johansson is officially back on the market.

The actress and her now ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, finalized their divorce and settled their custody dispute, according to Page Six, which cited a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“We remain close friends and co parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Johansson filed divorce papers on March 7 asking for primary physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Dauriac fought the request, insisting that the child be raised in France, and noting that Johansson’s busy work schedule requires heavy traveling. “He believes that her schedule makes it impossible for her to have [primary] physical custody,” Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, previously told PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Johansson said at the time, “As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.”

She added, “Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.”

The actress and French journalist wed in a private wedding ceremony in 2014.

She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and has recently stepped out with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, and her attorney, Kevin Yorn.