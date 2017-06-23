Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Yorn's Romance 'Developed Organically,' Says Source

Scarlett Johansson‘s new romance didn’t form overnight.

The Avengers: Infinity Wars star has been dating Kevin Yorn, a high-profile entertainment lawyer who also happens to represent her.

“They’ve known each other for a very, very long time and they’ve genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Romantically, things developed organically,” the source adds. “There’s always been an attraction there.”

The duo were seen holding hands in New York City on Friday night as they took a stroll after dining at a nearby restaurant.

They also have a previous connection outside of work. One of Yorn’s brothers is musician Pete Yorn, who once collaborated with Johansson on a music project in 2009. The two released a single off their nine-track album, Break Up.

Yorn was previously married to Julie Yorn, a Hollywood talent agent and film producer. They had a daughter, Samantha, before divorcing in 2005 after nine years of marriage.

Johansson was most recently linked to Saturday Night Live funnyman Colin Jost after they were reportedly seen kissing at the comedy show’s season finale afterparty in New York in late May.

The actress is currently going through a divorce from Romain Dauriac. Johansson filed for divorce in early March after splitting from the French journalist in the summer of 2015. The former couple share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy.

While Johansson and Yorn have known each other professionally for years, the source says their romantic relationship “had nothing to do with why she got divorced.”