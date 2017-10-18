Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay Step Out for Friendly Dinner in N.Y.C.

Scarlet Johansson and Bobby Flay stepped out for a friendly dinner in New York City over the weekend.

Dressed casually in a beige leather jacket, red striped top and rolled up, faded jeans, the actress, 32, and celebrity chef, 52, were spotted smiling as they left the restaurant together.

Despite previously telling Howard Stern she has a thing for chefs, Johansson and Flay are just friends and neighbors, a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE.

The Avengers star has been linked to Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost, who sang Johansson’s praises when asked about her at the Emmys earlier this year.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” Jost, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost added. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Over Labor Day Weekend, Johansson and Jost were reportedly seen kissing in the rain at a star-studded party in East Hampton, according to Page Six. In early September, a source told PEOPLE they were spotting dining together in Atlanta.

Johansson has also been linked to Kevin Yorn, her high-profile lawyer, whom she was first photographed holding hands with during a romantic stroll in New York City in June.

Flay, meanwhile, has been dating Masters of Sex actress Helene Yorke. He previously revealed how they met on a May episode of his show Beat Bobby Flay. “So I’m going to let you in on a little secret,” he told the audience. “Last season I went to a Knick game and I met Helene. Now we kind of date.”

The celebrity chef, who finalized his divorce from Stephanie March in July 2015 after 10 years of marriage, celebrated his one year anniversary with Yorke in February. “One year later … could not smile and laugh more in a 12 month span,” Flay, 52, wrote on a selfie of the pair. “#happyanniversary.”

The 31-year-old Canadian actress also commemorated the milestone by sharing a photo with Flay and his cat, Nacho. “365 days of Ginger,” she wrote. “Got me a bigger heart now.” Yorke is also known for her roles in Quantico and High Maintenance.

Johansson and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac finalized their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. They have a 3-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.