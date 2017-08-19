Sarah Silverman Remembers Her Mother on Anniversary of Death: ‘I Miss You Mom, You Are a Warrior’

Sarah Silverman shared a touching post on Instagram in honor of her mother on Saturday.

Silverman posted a throwback photo of her mother, Beth Ann O’Hara, who died two years ago at the age of 73. Wearing a red shirt and denim overalls, O’Hara flashed a big smile for the beautiful photo — the same one Silverman shared when her mother died in 2015.

“Two years ago today my mom left her earthly shell. I feel like I’m just beginning to understand her. She had so many struggles and over her years persevered through all of them,” wrote Silverman in the emotional post.

“She was raised in a time when girls were seen and not heard and went to college to find husbands instead of themselves. But she found her voice and she found her immeasurable strength and had great years after allowing herself her full potential. And then her body was the fight and she battled for decades before that took her too. I miss you mom. You are a warrior.”

O’Hara was also involved in showbiz — producing and directing 50 plays over the course of 25 years, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

In honor of her work, Silverman presented her mom with a lifetime achievement award at the New Hampshire Theater Awards in 2003, the New Hampshire Public Radio also reported.

Before presenting the award, the actress and comedian described her mother as “loving, nurturing” and “colorful.”

“Loving, nurturing, caring, colorful — she used to wear two different color socks, I’m not sure she was aware of that – supportive, honest, strong and with endless creativity and energy. She gives us the feeling that we fill her heart with love and I think it’s because we fill her heart with love. Mom … we feel the same. you fill our hearts, as well,” Silverman said of her mother during the award presentation.

When her mother passed away in 2015, Silverman wrote a beautiful tribute on Twitter.

My Mom. Beth Ann O'Hara. pic.twitter.com/r557DS4Uxv — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 25, 2015

“Wednesday morning my mom died,” Silverman wrote for the Twitter post. “She was a know-it-all in overalls & two different colored socks. And defiantly, no bra.”

“The woman who, when I was little, gave me detailed directions to a restaurant ladies room then secretly watched as I found my way to it on my own,” she continued. “The woman who went back to college at 42, and skinny dipped in ponds, and told me never to protect myself from a broken heart because it was so very worth the pain to get to experience love.”