Still Girl Crushes! Cruel Intentions Costars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Reunite for a Night Out

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

It has been almost two decades but these two Cruel Intentions stars are still each other’s girl crush.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a mini reunion as they headed out in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

Gellar, 40, shared a selfie they snapped on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, “Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever.”

Blair, 45, also shared the photo on her Instagram, writing, “My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that ❤️💋⭐️.”

The two costarred in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, alongside Reese Witherspoon. They shared a memorable onscreen kiss together in the film, as Gellar’s character, Kathryn Merteuil, attempts to teach Blair’s character, Cecile Caldwell, how to kiss someone.

Last year, Gellar shared a photo of herself from a makeup trailer wearing her hair in a chignon with a black top and printed coral skirt — in what was a potential “Kathryn” costume for NBC’s reboot of Cruel Intentions.

“Don’t think she’s much of a jeans and tee shirt kind of girl,” Gellar wrote in the caption. “#Crueltv #makeup #kathrynmerteuil.”