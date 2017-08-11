Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Tribute to Robin Williams on Anniversary of His Death: 'We Miss You Every Day'

It’s been three years since Robin Williams’ tragic death, but his presence is still felt among those who knew him best.

Sarah Michelle Gellar paid tribute to Williams’ on the third anniversary of his death with a heartfelt post on Twitter.

“We miss you everyday, but today especially,” she tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Williams.

Gellar, 40, played the straight-laced daughter Sydney to Williams’ eccentric ad man Simon in the CBS comedy The Crazy Ones.

Williams passed away at the age of 63 on August 11, 2014.

At the time of his death, Gellar issued an emotional statement to PEOPLE, calling him the dad she “always dreamed of having.”

“My life is a better place because I knew Robin Williams,” Gellar said. “To my children he was Uncle Robin, to everyone he worked with, he was the best boss anyone had ever known, and to me he was not just an inspiration but he was the Father I had always dreamed of having. There are not enough adjectives to describe the light he was, to anyone that ever had the pleasure to meet him. I will miss him everyday, but I know the memory of him will live on. And to his family, I thank them for letting us know him and seeing the joy they brought him. Us crazy ones love you.”

She also went on to say, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”