Sarah Jessica Parker Warns Not to 'Disregard Men' Amid Push for More Women-Centric Movies

Sarah Jessica Parker warns not to lose sight of other important stories in the midst of a push to support female storytellers.

The actress and producer spoke to PEOPLE at Chanel’s annual Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon during the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday about including men in the stories being told by filmmaker. Parker says that her goal is to tell all important stories via her production banner Pretty Matches Productions — the company behind her HBO show Divorce, which just concluded its second season.

“I don’t want to disregard men — there are really critical, important men in our industry as there are across all industries,” Parker, 53, said. “We’ve always functioned as a majority female production company. We’re excited about female stories and storytellers, directors, producers, writers, sound mixers, production designers, editors.”

She continued, “But I think the place we want to get is to where all stories are important and being told, and men are included in those stories. Men play a role in our lives so if we isolate too much, we’re gonna be missing out on interesting and complex stories. I think it’s just finding ways of moving a pipeline towards job opportunities for women of all backgrounds and colors.”

The actress was recently vocal about the need for men to be involved in the women’s movement when she recalled a bad experience on set when she was young. Parker said her agent supported her in a time where women were often at the mercy of the often male directors and executives.

“My agent [CAA’s Kevin Huvane] sent a car and a plane ticket [to the film set] and he said, ‘If anybody makes you do anything that you’re not comfortable doing, you don’t.’ Given what’s happening now and the stories told from that particular period, I know how lucky I am that there was someone — in this case, a man — who stepped in,” she recalled to PEOPLE for her February cover story.

The annual brunch invites all women involved in movies at the Tribeca Film Festival to meet and celebrate their accomplishments. This year, the festival is celebrating having 46% of the movies in their lineup directed by women.

Parker herself produced and stars in Blue Night, which premiered at the festival Thursday night.