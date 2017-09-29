'We're Not Doing It:' Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms There Will Be No Sex and the City 3

Sarah Jessica Parker has some sad news for Sex and the City fans.

Parker, who played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series, squashed rumors that a third movie was in the works.

“It’s over,” the 52-year-old told Extra on Thursday. “We’re not doing it.”

Rumors that Carrie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were reuniting for a new film have long swirled — and the cast had teased that they would be open to doing another film. However, this time it seems that the door is closed on the possibility of a third installment.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker continued.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Parker has never been particularly eager to make a third movie. In 2010, Parker said that while she didn’t know when the end of the franchise was coming, she’d be “okay” if it did end.

“If we left them today and this is where they were, I’d be okay,” she told Tribute Movies. “I’d miss the people and the camaraderie and the sorority, and I’d miss the experience on the streets of New York. But I have such a vivid memory of all of it, it’s enough to get me to my grave.”

Despite Parker’s words, fans had their hopes renewed in 2011 Davis admitted that there was “another story to tell.”

“I’m always hopeful, and I always believe there’s another story to tell because these are these women’s lives, so why wouldn’t there be another chapter?” she told E!

In the end, it seems Mr. Big actor Chris Noth had been right about the third installment all along.

“It’s over,” Chris Noth told New York Magazine after SATC 2 received lackluster reviews. “The franchise is dead.