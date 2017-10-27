Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.: Behind the Photo That Best Captured Their Romance

One of the most iconic photos capturing Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s relationship is being immortalized.

A shot of the two taken in 1985 when they were both turning 20 is featured in People’s 100 Best Celebrity Photos written by the Editors of People with an introduction by Jess Cagle. PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief explains why it’s such a special image in the video above.

“This was years before Sex and the City, this was years before Iron Man. It was years before these two people became these legendary stars and made such a tremendous contribution to pop culture,” Cagle says. “But here they are just starting out and you can see their energy, you can see how in love they are and you can kind of see the spark that would make both of them such great stars.”

Cagle also points out that this picture and their relationship has taken on a different meaning over time as both stars admit they were going through growing pains while they were dating. The two were together from 1984 to 1991.

“Robert Downey Jr. was dealing with his own demons. He has admitted that he was really drunk and on other things a lot of the time that they were together,” Cagle says. “Sarah Jessica Parker said this was a very important relationship to her because she learned the difference between being a lover and a caretaker.”