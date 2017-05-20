Happy Anniversary! Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage to Husband Matthew Broderick

Monday May 19th, 1997 It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Congratulations to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick!

The couple celebrated 20 years of marriage on Friday and the Divorce star took to Instagram with a throwback photo to mark the occasion.

“Monday May 19th, 1997,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring herself and Broderick. “It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife.”

The two share three kids together, James Wilkie, 14, and twin daughters, Loretta and Tabitha, 7.

The couple keep their relationship strong with date nights, as well as spending time with their kids, such as when they took them to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway.

In October 2016, Parker, 52, opened up about what it was like to watch her new HBO show Divorce with her husband, 55, during The Jess Cagle Interview.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker Tells Exactly What It’s like to Watch ‘Divorce’ with Husband Matthew Broderick

“I guess for both of us, it’s still so separate. It’s work. It doesn’t sit in comparison,” she says. “I think Matthew is still looking at it like a short story he read. I think he was really surprised at how much he loved it. He just kept saying, ‘It’s just so good. It’s just so good.'”

That same month, Parker spoke to reporters at the New York City premiere saying there was no correlation between her character and her marriage to the Manchester By the Sea actor.

“What I do on screen doesn’t cross the placenta, do you know what I mean?” she said. “I play all sorts of parts that I suppose one would wonder — but that’s my job, that’s what’s interesting to me, that’s why I wanted to tell this story and that’s why I was originally interested in this idea and finding writers who could create a tone and an environment and a landscape that would be interesting and exciting.”