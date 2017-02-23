Sara Bareilles to Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance at Oscars

Sara Bareilles will honor the many beloved stars who died this year by performing during the Oscars’ “in memoriam” tribute.

“Sara’s unique artistry will honor those we’ve lost in our community including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched the art of moviemaking,” Academy Awards producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement.

After Bareilles’ performance, an extended photo gallery of more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be recognized on Oscar.com.

Many notable celebrities were lost this year, including Prince, Gene Wilder, David Bowie, Alan Rickman and George Michael. The recent and successive deaths of Oscar winner Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, were especially difficult on the film community in December.

De Luca, who is producing the awards show for the first time, previously told PEOPLE that he and Todd are not making changes to the traditional “in memoriam” segment.

“The ‘in memoriam’ is not different this year, we consider that sacred ground and they do a very good job with that reel,” he said. “We just upheld the tradition because it’s meant to really honor and pay respects to people who have been lost.”

Bareilles first came onto the scene with her 2007 hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 on the charts in 22 countries. She’s received six Grammy nominations since, including song of the year, female pop vocal performance and album of the year for 2013’s “The Blessed Unrest.”

She also released a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, and received a Tony Award nomination for Original Score and a Grammy nomination for Musical Theater Album for her work on the play Waitress, which she will also be starring in.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.