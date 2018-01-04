Saoirse Ronan on Why She Wasn't Afraid to Appear in Lady Bird Without Covering Her Acne

While being a movie star is often associated with hours in the makeup chair, Saoirse Ronan had no reservations when Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig suggested she go completely without for the role.

The 23-year-old actress said her skin only recently began to break out after doing press and red carpet events for her 2015 Oscar-nominated drama Brooklyn. But when the option of going makeup-free was brought up during a camera test for Lady Bird, Ronan “wasn’t really insecure about it.”

“I didn’t really give it a second thought,” she told PEOPLE at Wednesday’s New York Film Critics Circle awards dinner, where she was awarded Best Actress. “When you’re playing a character, at least for me, it gives you the license to go to places you haven’t really gone to before in terms of your look and the type of person you want to place and your voice and everything, so there’s a freedom you get when you’re playing a character to put yourself out there a bit more.”

The two-time Oscar nominee is also confident in her name — no matter how challenging it is to pronounce.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

She admitted, “When I was a kid, when I was like 6, I thought, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be so nice to be called like Hailey or Sara?’ But as I got older I just liked that nobody else had it.”

Now, the Ireland native says she would “never” change it.

“Only once did someone suggest I should, and I was like, ‘Get out of my life!'”

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird Universal Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The now three-time Golden Globe nominee was nominated for the first time in 2008 for her role in Atonement and then again in 2016 for Brooklyn.

RELATED VIDEO: Which Actress Inspires Saoirse Ronan Most?

Now a veteran of the award circuit cycle, Ronan is looking forward to celebrating the night of the Golden Globe Awards with her cast and Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothee Chalamet, who also appears in Lady Bird.

“Anytime it’s happened it’s been for a film that I cared very deeply about and worked hard on,” she previously told PEOPLE. “Whether you win or lose, it’s just always a lovely excuse to celebrate the hard work that you’ve done, with Greta. And Timothee is nominated too so it’s going to be really nice to share it with them!”