Saoirse Ronan Picks Timothée Chalamet Over Harry Styles in Impossible Game of Who'd You Rather?

Saoirse Ronan may be on the verge of getting her second Oscar nomination, but there’s one thing she won’t have anytime soon: a boyfriend.

“I don’t know how to date,” the 23-year-old actress told Ellen DeGeneres during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. “I don’t date. I’m not into the whole ‘Let’s go out to dinner.’ I wouldn’t know what to do!”

Of course, DeGeneres couldn’t help but tease Ronan about the issue — challenging the Brooklyn star to an impossible game of Who’d You Rather?

Among the choices? Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, Daniel Radcliffe, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Orlando Bloom, Zac Efron, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Chris Martin.

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ronan’s Lady Bird costar Timothée Chalamet seemed to do the best, beating out both Colin Farrell and Harry Styles.

“Even if it’s just a platonic relationship, we can have a nice companionship together,” she said. “We’re very compatible as companions.”

“And Harry’s on the road a lot,” she added. “It’s very stressful being with someone on tour.”

But it was a musician Ronan ultimately ended up with, choosing Bruno Mars at game’s end over Chance the Rapper.

Ronan, and Chalamet, 22 are both earning widespread acclaim for their leading roles in Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name respectively, and are expected to score big at Tuesday’s Oscars nominations.

“It’s brilliant. We’ve been doing everything together,” Ronan told PEOPLE earlier this month about seeing Chalamet at various awards. “And the fact that he’s here for such a brilliant film, it’s one of my favorite films of the year and I can’t stop thinking about it and him in it and he just deserves it. I hadn’t even seen Call Me By Your Name when we did Lady Bird, but I knew there was something about him. He’s just so special. So it’s great that he’s getting this notoriety.”

“It’s a dream. She said to me last night, ‘We’re on this ride together,’ and I said to her, ‘You’ve been on this ride.’ This is a first for me,” Chalamet told reporters. “So between Armie [Hammer] and Saoirse, Luca [Guadagnino] and Greta [Gerwig], Scott Cooper as well, Scott Rudin — I have such a wealth of people to lean on and to pull advice from, and it’s valuable.”