Sandra Bullock's Stalker Dies of Self-Inflicted Injuries After Police Standoff

A man convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock has killed himself after a police standoff.

While the Los Angeles Police Department would not release the man’s name, a spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that officers arrived at an address matching that of Joshua James Corbett early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the home in regards to a possible parole violation.

After officers arrived at Corbett’s residence, “the suspect barricaded himself inside” the home, a spokesperson said, adding that “SWAT was on scene due to suspect’s threat of violence towards police.”

Following a standoff, he died of a self-inflicted injury. Police would not confirm the nature of the injury but noted it was not a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Says All-Female ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast ‘Will Fight Right Back’ Against Sexist Attacks