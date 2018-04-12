Sandra Bullock Donates Big to New Orleans High School in the Name of Her Late Mom

Sandra Bullock is throwing her support behind her favorite high school.

The Ocean’s 8 star, 53, is participating in a fundraiser for Warren Easton Charter High School, the New Orleans public school she has been supporting since 2005 after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. In addition to making a $5,000 personal donation, Bullock announced that she will match the next $50,000 raised.

“I will match the next 50 thousand dollars!” she wrote on the fundraising page. “Let’s take care of our future!”

Bullock made the donation in honor of her late mother Helga, a German opera singer who died in 2000.

Since getting involved with Warren Easton in 2005, Bullock has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help rebuild the historic campus, paying for band uniforms and athletic equipment. She also helped to open a health clinic at the school and funded scholarships for graduating seniors.

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Easton is the oldest public high school in Louisiana, and Bullock, who received a People’s Choice Award for her work there, told PEOPLE in 2010 that she connected with the school after Katrina because she “felt such a profound need to do something for them.”

Bullock’s ties to New Orleans strengthened when she adopted her son, Louis, 4, there. She also owns a home in the Garden District.

She delivered a surprise graduation speech at Warren Easton in 2014, telling the nearly 200 members of the senior class, “You know at Warren Easton, you are loved and appreciated and supported for what you have to offer.”

Bullock then joked, “I was trying to remember my graduation and, oddly, I couldn’t remember anything. I remembered how good I looked and then I went back and looked at pictures and I really didn’t look so good.”

Her latest film Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8.