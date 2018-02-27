Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey Among Those Announced as Oscars Presenters

This year’s list of Oscars presenters just got a major injection of star power.

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and Dave Chappelle are among the new names added to this year’s presenters list, producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced Tuesday.

Also added to the lineup today were Emily Blunt, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken.

“These actors have embodied some of the most heroic, aspirational and indelible characters ever brought to the screen,” said De Luca and Todd. “In so doing, they’ve not only entertained the world, but illuminated the full range of the human experience.”

The preliminary list announced last week included past winners like Mahershala Ali, who took home the Best Supporting Actor award for Moonlight last year, and frontrunners for awards this year like Margot Robbie, who’s nominated for Best Actress for I,Tonya.

(L-R) Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey. Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The rest of the group includes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Oscar-winner Viola Davis, two-time Oscar nominee Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Lady Bird writer-director and Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, comedian Kumail Nanjiani, Oscar-winner Emma Stone and Daniela Vega.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said the producers at the time. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”