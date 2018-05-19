Sandra Bullock 'Looked Happier Than Ever' on Double Date with Bryan Randall & His Parents: Source

Sandra Bullock enjoyed a low-key night out with Bryan Randall, her boyfriend of nearly three years.

On Friday evening, the couple joined his parents for a double date night dinner at Innovative Dining Group’s ROKU Sunset in West Hollywood, California.

“They looked happier than ever,” a source tells PEOPLE of Bullock, 53, and Randall, 51.

“Bryan was such a gentleman, holding the door open for Sandra and his parents, keeping her close and holding her the entire night,” the source says. “Sandra was very engaged with Bryan’s parents, laughing and smiling the entire night.”

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock in October 2016 Felipe Ramales / Splash

At the restaurant, the Ocean’s 8 star and the Randalls dined on hanabi (crispy rice with spicy tuna), popcorn shrimp and yellowtail while drinking lychee shots during their three-hour meal.

The source adds the couple, who were spotted kissing on numerous occasions throughout their night out, exited the venue hand-in-hand.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Bullock started dating the Los Angeles-based photographer in the summer of 2015. “They started dating after Bryan photographed [Bullock’s son] Louis for his graduation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

WATCH: Sandra Bullock Can Only Tell These 2 Crazy Stories from the Ocean’s 8 Set

And Randall was also by the Oscar winner’s side in December 2015 when she adopted daughter Laila, now 5. He even photographed the family in photos featured in PEOPLE’s cover story at the time.

The pair has kept their romance low-key over the years, stepping out for the occasional date night in New York and Los Angeles together, including a family outing at Disneyland.

Bullock and Randall previously made their red carpet debut as a couple at the October 2015 premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.