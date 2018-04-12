The Sandlot kids are all grown up!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot, most of the film’s formerly pint-sized stars reunited on the TODAY Show to talk about how the movie has impacted their lives.

“It’s been crazy. I mean, [it] definitely gets you in places for free,” Marty York, who played Alan ‘Yeah Yeah’ McClennan, remarked. “Can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling, ‘Yeah Yeah.’ ”

Also joining York for the reunion was Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Timmy Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Tommy Repeat), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous), Patrick Renna (Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter) and the film’s director David Mickey Evans.

.@GadiNBC reunited the cast of #TheSandlot 25 years after the beloved movie was released, and it was everything pic.twitter.com/xxgtAjKgEw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2018

But it’s not just everyday people who still hold the movie in high regard — Major League Baseball players are among the film’s biggest fans.

Speaking of the movie’s lasting resonance, York replied, “I think it’s awesome.”

And while he’s not a professional baseball player, NBA star Kevin Durant uses a still of Renna from the film as his profile picture on Twitter.

“I am Kevin Durant, it’s a little-known fact, and I’ll ball you up,” Renna joked.

Explaining why the film has continued to hold such a special place in people’s hearts, Evans said, “the film was made with the same amount of love that people have for it and it was the greatest summer of our lives.”

The cast also proved that despite all the years that have passed, they still know their way around a baseball diamond. The group took to the field for a quick game, just for old-times sake.

And while some of the Sandlot star’s baseball skills have gotten a little rusty over the years, Renna was still able to hit a ball clear into the outfield.

“I’m not even gonna run,” he said, admiring his own play.