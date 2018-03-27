Actress Sanaa Lathan Denies She Bit Beyoncé Although Report Claims She Did

The #WhoBitBeyoncé conspiracy continues.

Though Chrissy Teigen and Tiffany Haddish remain tight-lipped about revealing the identity of the actress who allegedly sunk her teeth into Queen Bey at JAY-Z’s December concert afterparty in Los Angeles, a new report claims the unnamed celebrity is Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

“It was not an aggressive bite. It was playful and noninvasive but still caught Beyoncé off guard,” according to TMZ sources on Tuesday.

The site also reported that Lathan, 46, “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable” leading the mother of three, 36, to confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”

Sanaa Lathan and Beyoncé in 2008 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

This comes a day after Lathan denied the claims on Twitter, writing, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

In December, Lathan shared video from the concert on Instagram, filming the rapper performing his 1997 hit “Lucifer” which features the lyric: “In the Maybach Benz, flyer than Sanaa Lathan.”

Another actress clearing her name is Sara Foster who publicly released a statement on Instagram Monday. “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” she wrote.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Haddish, 38, who was at the afterparty where the incident supposedly took place, recently revealed her version of the story.

“Beyoncé stormed away…went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘JAY! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ” the Girl’s Trip actress said in an interview with GQ.

And on Tuesday, Teigen, 32, confirmed the incident did occur though she did not state it was Lathan.

“There was a bite, yes,” the pregnant star said on the Today show in response to Haddish‘s viral account of what went down. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

Adding, “It’s not who I thought, I will say. The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”

PEOPLE is out to Lathan’s representatives for comment.