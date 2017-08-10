Samuel L. Jackson Reveals to Ryan Reynolds the Secret to His 37-Year Marriage

When it comes to lasting love, Samuel L. Jackson has some words of wisdom to offer his younger costars.

The actor, who stars with Ryan Reynolds in the new action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard has been married to his wife LaTanya for 37 years and says he and his wife knew early in their relationship that they were built to last.

“We actually thought we were going to be the black Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, but we were going to stay together!” he tells PEOPLE. “She’s had a good career. I’ve had a good career. So it’s worked.”

Jackson, 68, met his wife in college and says the two still share a “very strong bond.”

The actor, who has a daughter Zoe, 35, was also able to offer some parenting tips to Reynolds, 40, who has two daughters with wife Blake Lively, 29.

While making their film the two bonded over being fathers and joked about their daughters’ love of candy on film sets.

“I used to like having Zoe around, then once she was of a certain age, she was trying to be around because she could stash candy in her backpack. She would go to craft service. Blow Pop city! I’m like, ‘Where do all these Blow Pops come from?'”

Reynolds says he has the same problem with his 2-year-old daughter James.

“My daughter’s like a dime-store thug on set,” says Reynolds. “She’ll open her jacket, and there’s like a hundred Tootsie Rolls inside.”

The Hitman’s Bodyguard opens in theaters August 18.