Remembering Sam Shepard Through His Greatest Roles

ADDITIONAL WORK

Outside of L.A., Shepard was known for his writing, penning 44 plays, many of which hit Broadway and Off-Broadway stages. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child, and the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award as a master American dramatist in 2009. At left, he poses with director Daniel Aukin at the 2015 opening night of the Manhattan Theatre Club production of his Fool for Love in N.Y.C.