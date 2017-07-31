Movies
Remembering Sam Shepard Through His Greatest Roles
The Oscar nominee passed away in late July at the age of 73 after battling ALS
By Kate Hogan
DAYS OF HEAVEN, 1978
One of Sam Shepard's earliest roles, that of The Farmer in Terrence Malick's Days of Heaven, earned the actor attention for both his looks and his skills. Shepard would go on to rack up nearly 100 acting and writing credits in Hollywood — plus numerous more on Broadway — before passing away in late July at age 73 after battling ALS.
RESURRECTION, 1980
The actor's next gig had him playing Ellen Burstyn's troubled love interest Cal — a first step into his darker roles and writing.
THE RIGHT STUFF, 1983
Shepard scored his only Academy Award nomination — Best Supporting Actor — for The Right Stuff, which saw him play real-life U.S. Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager.
FOOL FOR LOVE, 1985
Shepard wrote and starred in the drama (based on his play of the same name), which featured Kim Basinger and Randy Quaid and was directed by Robert Altman.
THE PELICAN BRIEF, 1993
As a law professor with an unfortunate fate, Shepard played opposite Julia Roberts in the early '90s favorite.
DASH AND LILLY, 1999
In the biographical TV movie, Shepard starred with Judy Davis as Dashiell Hammett, a '50s-era writer who lived a tumultuous life and publicly supported the Communist party.
BLACK HAWK DOWN, 2001
The actor was one of the many famous faces in the critically acclaimed Ridley Scott film about a battle between U.S. troops and Somali soldiers in Somalia.
BLOODLINE, 2017
Shepard's most recent role was as patriarch on the Netflix series about a secretive family living in the Florida Keys.
ADDITIONAL WORK
Outside of L.A., Shepard was known for his writing, penning 44 plays, many of which hit Broadway and Off-Broadway stages. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child, and the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award as a master American dramatist in 2009. At left, he poses with director Daniel Aukin at the 2015 opening night of the Manhattan Theatre Club production of his Fool for Love in N.Y.C.
